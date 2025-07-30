That Spark – Song 7 of 12 by Acko in 2025

“SINGLE number seven of the twelve I’m releasing in 2025,” explains Tallaght-born singer-songwriter Acko Atkinson, regarding his latest single ‘That Spark’, releasing July 25 on Bandcamp and the usual streaming platforms.

His original plan was to release one new song each month in 2025 from his album that is set to come out in 2026; however, he recently had to take time off in June, and as a result, he is now releasing two singles in July, following the release of ‘Never Be So Young’ on July 11.

This newest track is the result of a challenge that Acko set himself a couple of years ago to write 20 songs in a month.

He had not written a song for around 10 years before doing this.

Acko comments that one can wait for inspiration or just write, even if the songs are considered disappointing; either way, they are being creative if they have taken that step to write.

‘That Spark’ is one of the 20 songs Acko wrote that month.

He remarks that he is sure the song must have been in some way inspired by COVID.

He also considers ‘That Spark’ to be a post-apocalyptic love song.

The b side, ‘Forever Never’, is another song inspired by the passing of his daughter Sita last year, with more expected to follow.

As with other singles released this year, Acko contributed vocals, guitar, and programming; Iain King played guitars; and Noel Quaid played bass.

The song was written, recorded, mixed, and produced by Acko at DV Audio in Wexford.

‘That Spark’ is available from Bandcamp and other music streaming platforms now.

For more details, contact Acko at stdominics@outlook.ie.