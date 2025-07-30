Twenty-five years in a row as chairman of committee for Vincent

Independent councillor Vincent Jackson will serve as chair of Dublin City Council’s South Central Area committee for the 25th year in a row.

The independent councillor for Ballyfermot who was first elected to the council in 1991 and served as Lord Mayor of Dublin in 2006/07, was re-elected to the role without opposition at the most recent South Central committee meeting on Wednesday, July 16.

Nominating him, Cllr Daithí Doolan (SF) said that Cllr Jackson had proven himself “an excellent chair, representing the area in a very bipartisan spirit of cooperation”.

“I mean we’ve had you now for 25 years in a row, you’re more successful than the Dubs,” Cllr Doolan added, to laughter and agreement from the council chamber.

Labour Cllr Darragh Moriarty seconded the nomination, hailing Cllr Jackson as being “very fair, very diligent,” while Cllr Ammar Ali (FF), highlighted how much he had learned from Cllr Jackson in his first year as a councillor.

“Chair, just to note that Joseph Stalin got 29 years as general secretary, just as a target to yourself,” Cllr Michael Pidgeon (GP) noted, to more laughter from councillors and staff assembled in the chamber.

There were no competing nominations for the role, while Cllr Pidgeon was elected as vice-chair also without opposition.

At the end of the meeting, Cllr Jackson thanked his fellow councillors for “putting their trust in me for another year”.

