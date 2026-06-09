New local Community Partnerships marks significant step forward

Five new Local Community Safety Partnerships (LCSPs) have been established by Dublin City Council across the five administrative areas.

The Local Community Safety Partnerships will see a collaborative effort between residents, community organisations, An Garda Síochána, local services, and statutory agencies to work collectively on local safety priorities.

Over the next few months, the LCSP will provide opportunities for residents and community groups to take part in shaping their Community Safety Plan for their Local Authority Area.

The LCSP mark a significant step forward in the new community focused safety model and replaces the Joint Policing Committees which were stood down following the enactment of the Policing Security and Community Safety Act 2024.

Welcoming the establishment of the partnerships, Lord Mayor of Dublin, Councillor Ray McAdam said,

“Community safety is not just about policing. It is about partnership. The establishment of these five Local Community Safety Partnerships marks a new chapter for Dublin, where residents, Gardaí, community groups and public services sit around the same table and take shared responsibility for safer neighbourhoods.”

“This is about prevention, early intervention and practical action on the issues that matter locally.

I strongly encourage residents and community organisations to get involved in shaping their Community Safety Plans in the months ahead,” he continued.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme