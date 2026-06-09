Affordable and accessible workspaces for artists needed

More affordable and accessible workspaces for artists are needed in South Dublin, according to the results of SDCC’s Artists Workspace and Practical Needs Survey 2026.

The survey received 72 responses from artists working in several areas such as visual arts, craft and design, media and performance art.

The objective of the survey was to “understand the practical needs of artist requirements, establish what resources are currently available, and what gaps exist in these areas within South Dublin.”

Artists from Tallaght, Firhouse, Clondalkin, Rathfarnham, Rathcoole, Lucan and Citywest submitted their answers in hopes the SDCC will enhance the area’s creative spaces.

When asked about the location of their workspace, 63 per cent of respondents stated that they mainly work from home.

This is unsatisfactory for many artists as public engagement is an important element of 89 per cent of respondents’ work.

Open studios, exhibition, performance and workshop spaces, and space for collaboration with other artists are all essential to fulfil artwork.

Flexibility was also listed as an important element, as over half of respondents reported the need for out of hours access, adaptable spaces, and short/long-term leases, with secure storage highlighted in the report as the most necessary workspace feature.

South Dublin creatives have yet to see a major boost to the area since 2009, when RUA RED was opened in Tallaght after the SDCC invested almost €10 million in cultural facilities.

Since it was launched by the South Dublin Arts Centre Company, RUA RED has offered a high-quality arts programme to creatives in the community, with emphasis on wide public access to the arts.

The results of this survey will be utilised by SDCC’s Arts Office as part of the development of the current Arts Infrastructure Strategy and Arts Development Strategy.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme