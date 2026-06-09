29 new homes on council land approved for Knocklyon

An artist impression of the development planned for the Castlefield Avenue site in Knocklyon

The plans to develop 29 new homes in Knocklyon will move forward with a planned construction date of mid-2027.

The proposed social and affordable mixed tenure housing development will comprise of 29 homes on land owned by South Dublin County Council at Castlefield Avenue, Old Knocklyon Road.

The development is expected to consist of eight three-bed houses, one studio apartment, eight one-bed apartments, eight two-bed apartments and four three-bed apartments.

31 parking spaces will be provided under the development, with 21 of these being on-street spaces – five of which are accessible.

The council expect for construction on this housing to begin in mid-2027 following detailed design and tender processes completed.

A public consultation took place between March and April with 35 submissions received concerning open space, traffic and parking, noise and more.

An independent noise impact assessment will be undertaken and any mitigation measures proposed by ecological survey work will be adopted, if required, during detailed design and construction.