New premises for driving test centre located to help ease the 19,000 backlog in testing
A suitable premises for a new South Dublin driving test centre has been found, said a TD, as people on the Tallaght waiting list exceeded 19,000.
Sinn Féin TD for Dublin South-West, Seán Crowe, said the Road Safety Authority have confirmed they have identified a location for a new driving test centre in South Dublin and “expect it to be operational in the coming weeks.”
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
