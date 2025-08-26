New premises for driving test centre located to help ease the 19,000 backlog in testing

Search
Alessia Micalizzi August 26, 2025

A suitable premises for a new South Dublin driving test centre has been found, said a TD, as people on the Tallaght waiting list exceeded 19,000.

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin South-West, Seán Crowe, said the Road Safety Authority have confirmed they have identified a location for a new driving test centre in South Dublin and “expect it to be operational in the coming weeks.”

