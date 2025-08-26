Liffey Valley to City Centre information evening

Members of the public have been invited to two information evenings to find out more about the Liffey Valley to City Centre Core Bus Corridor Scheme.

Construction on this scheme, the first in a series from BusConnects Dublin Infrastructure, is scheduled to begin in September 2025.

At an estimated total scheme cost range of up to €274 million, it represents a significant investment in delivering sustainable transport in the capital.

A meeting will take place at Clayton Hotel (Pegasus Suite) on the Fonthill road on Wednesday, August 27, from 12noon to 7pm.

This will be an opportunity for people in the area to speak directly to the BusConnects team, and learn how the construction will affect their areas.

The scheme spans 9.2k in length and will start at Fonthill Road and connect with the new Liffey Valley Shopping Centre bus interchange.

From there, it will continue through Coldcut Road and Ballyfermot village, before moving along Sarsfield Road, Grattan Crescent, Emmet Road, James’s Street, Thomas Street and High Street, ultimately tying into the existing city centre transport network.

The scheme is expected to be completed in approximately three years.