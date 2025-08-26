Search
Mark to the rescue brings family back into their home
Patrick and Breda Curran with Mark O’Neill

Mark to the rescue brings family back into their home

Ellen GoughAugust 26, 2025 9:50 am

A Ballyfermot family whose house was burnt out in a terrifying incident of mistaken identity, have now been able to return to their restored home.

The Curran family – Patrick, Breda and their youngest son Luke – were forced to flee their home on Landon Road on the night of May 21 this year, after attackers threw a device through the front window.

Read More


Excitement building for Cherry Orchard 5k

News

FOR the first time in its fledgling history, Ballyfermot Road will be the main route for the annual Cherry Orchard Running Club...

E-bikes and e-scooters seized during Day of Action

Latest

Seven e-bikes, six e-scooters, and scramblers were seized by gardai suspected of being used in criminality activity during a Day of Action...

New solar bins are bad news for seagulls in Ballyfermot

Ballyfermot

BINS on the Ballyfermot Road have been replaced with solar compactor bins in recent weeks, in a bid to prevent seagulls from...

Summer Stars gives children right to read

Ballyfermot

BALLYFERMOT Library are taking their summer reading programmes to the next level with a writing competition for kids. Summer Stars is the...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST