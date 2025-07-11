New site acquired could deliver 700 new homes in Cookstown

The Land Development Agency (LDA) acquired a 3.95-hectare site in Cookstown, Tallaght, for the potential delivery of 700 new homes.

The purchase announced on Tuesday, July 8, is part of the LDA’s private site acquisition initiative started in August 2023, which includes two more sites in North Dublin and one on the Naas Road and could deliver a total of 5,800 homes.

The Cookstown site is currently zoned for regeneration. Design and planning work will commence immediately and, subject to planning permission, the LDA is seeking to have construction underway by 2028.

Along the 700 new homes, the LDA plans to provide associated amenities, facilities and a pocket park.

The site is located off the Belgard Road at the north-eastern edge of Cookstown Industrial Estate. It fronts onto the Old Belgard Road and is currently occupied by industrial buildings, totalling 165,000 square feet.

The location is next to a recently developed Amazon AWS data centre and the surrounding area is predominantly commercial with a number of low-rise warehouse facilities, which according to the LDA means “there is a significant opportunity to achieve a net biodiversity gain across the site.”

“The acquired site benefits from excellent transport connectivity,” said the LDA, as it’s located about 600 metres from the Belgard Luas stop which connects it to Tallaght University Hospital, Heuston Station, Connolly Station, and the Docks.

“Road connectivity is equally strong. The site offers easy access to the M50 via Katharine Tynan Road and is served by the R113 Belgard Road, which includes a dedicated cycle lane providing seamless cycling access to Tallaght and Dublin city.”

The location is close to employment hubs such as Tallaght Hospital, TU Dublin Tallaght, Cookstown Industrial Estate, The Square Town Centre, Citywest Business Campus and Baldonnell Business Park, and to key green areas such as Sean Walsh Memorial Park.

“It offers a unique opportunity to advance the ongoing regeneration of the Tallaght area, particularly by transforming under-utilised industrial lands. This aligns directly with the objectives set out in the Tallaght Local Area Plan 2020,” said the LDA.

Announcing the purchase, John Coleman, Chief Executive of the Land Development Agency said, “We are pleased to announce this latest land purchase. Tallaght is a fast-developing and well-located area of Dublin with a pressing housing need.

‘We will now seek to consult widely with the local community in Cookstown and work closely with South Dublin County Council to progress this site to construction.”

Colm Ward, Chief Executive of South Dublin County Council, commented, “This positive development continues progress on the regeneration of Cookstown as well as having the potential to deliver significant numbers of new affordable and social homes.

“We are pleased that the LDA has made this acquisition and, subject to planning processes, we look forward to working together in shaping the future of a thriving new district in the centre of Tallaght.”