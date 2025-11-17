No changes to the proposed bus stop design and location

There will be no changes to the proposed new Lucan bus stop design and location following talks between local traders and the local authority.

The proposed new bus stop at Carroll’s/Muintir na Tíre and the accompanying pedestrian crossing will not undergo any changes to the design as it complies with planning and cannot be altered.

The new stop is part of a list of ongoing works in Lucan Village that has seen disruption to traffic in an area already afflicted with congestion problems.

Councillor Helen Farrell was present at the meeting and noted the worries made clear at the meeting.

Cllr Farrell said: “There was unanimous agreement that this bus stop design will further slow up through-flow of traffic in the village, but SDCC are proceeding with the plans, as they are.”

The works are expected to take place in November to avoid the Christmas run-in and ensure minimal disruption.

Lucan has several ongoing construction projects yet to be completed as we near the end of the year, with several other pedestrian crossings set to be implemented.

A crossing by the AIB on Main Street is set to be completed in the coming weeks, with a temporary traffic plan currently in place.

HGVs are restricted from turning right on to R109 for the duration of the works while another crossing near a separate bank is also being added to the village’s main street.

The crossing at the Bank of Ireland is in the final stages of construction at the time of writing, with traffic management measures in place for this as well.

Courtney’s junction is set to have new traffic signal poles installed by the end of November.

Roads at the junction will be resurfaced and receive updated markings during night hours following the instalment of the new poles.

South Dublin County Council stated when asked about the meeting: “Following a recent meeting with business owners in Lucan regarding the Lucan Village Green Enhancement Scheme, South Dublin County Council can confirm that a proposed bus stop on Dispensary Lane complies with scheme approved by the Council and that construction of the bus stop will commence in the coming weeks.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.