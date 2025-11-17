‘Serious lack of judgement’ driving car over the limit

A MAN who drove a friend’s car while over the limit displayed a “serious lack of judgement” a court heard.

Mauricio Jeferson De Araujo (35), with an address of Alpine Heights, Clondalkin, appeared before Blanchardstown District Court, charged with road traffic offences.

Garda Niall Dillon told the court that on September 8, 2024, he observed a vehicle driving erratically on Bawnogue Road, Clondalkin, at approximately 2.02am and pulled it over.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Mauricio Jeferson De Araujo and there was an “overpowering smell of alcohol” off the accused.

Gardai observed him unsteady on his feet and formed the opinion that he was incapable of driving.

The charges of the arrest were explained to Mr Jeferson De Araujo in “ordinary language” as he had “little English.”

Conveyed to Ballyfermot Garda Station a sample resulted in a reading of 61 milligrammes per 100ml.

Lawful demand for driver licence and insurance was made through an interpreter, but the defendant failed to produce the documents within 10 days.

Defence solicitor Mark McMahon said his client on the night in question made a “serious lack of judgment” and knows the impact this will have on his job and family.

The court hear that De Araujo made a call to a friend to pick him up and thought he was in better shape to drive than his friend.

McMahon said his client was from Brazil, in Ireland for the last year, works in the mechanic trade and has a wife and two kids.

Judge Mark O’Connell disqualified De Araujo for the mandatory two years from driving and fined him €500.

Judge O’Connell also fined De Araujo €750 in relation to section 56 of the Road Traffic Act and €250 for section 38 of the Road Traffic Act with three months to pay for both.

