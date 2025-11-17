Search
Community is living in fear as drug feud escalates
The situation is causing stress for families in Fettercairn

Community is living in fear as drug feud escalates

Ellen GoughNovember 17, 2025 10:21 am

Families and communities in Fettercairn are living in fear as a drug feud threatens to escalate around them.

A spate of violent drug-related incidents that have occurred since November 4 have left the community in the Tallaght housing estate afraid to leave their homes on dark winter evenings.

Read More


Over 900 new library members are registered

Tallaght

OVER 900 new library members were registered in September at Tallaght Library, almost double the number of new members in previous months....

First aid responders answer 26 emergency calls in October

Tallaght

VOLUNTEER first aid responders in Tallaght responded to over 20 emergency calls in the month of October.Tallaght Community First Responders (CFR) released...

Al Porter’s show raises €3k for charity

Tallaght

Tallaght comedian Al Porter packed out Vicar Street in two sold-out shows at the weekend that raised three grand for charity.Al Porter...

Aaron is ‘loving it’ after setting up first ever GAA Club in Laos

Tallaght

`TALLAGHT man Aaron Hughes has been living in Laos since 2009 and has set up the country’s first ever GAA club earlier...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST