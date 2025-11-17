Tenants waiting five days for repairs

Council tenants are waiting an average of almost five days for repairs to heating systems

Council tenants are waiting an average of almost five days for repairs when their heating breaks down.

Repairs to heating systems are classified as “urgent” repairs by council maintenance teams, according to the council’s housing department, with the work being completed in an average of 4.7 days.

“The Council categorises all requests for repairs depending on the nature of the problem,” Amanda Mills, South Dublin County Council’s senior executive officer for Housing Operations Management said.

“Repairs to heating systems are classified as an urgent repair by our housing maintenance team with a completion target within 10 working days from the date of the maintenance request.

“The average number of days for completion of these works was 4.7 days.”

Ms Mills was responding to a question from Cllr Dermot Richardson (Ind) at the Tallaght Area Committee meeting on Monday, October 28.

Cllr Richardson had requested a report on “how long it is taking for repairs of heating in council houses in the Tallaght area and make this a priority for the winter months when tenants have a breakdown of heating”.

Ms Mills also stated that as of October this year, “a total of 2,327 work orders were completed in the Tallaght electoral area in response to problems reported with heating systems”.

“Our mechanical contractors respond to all reported heating system faults as soon as possible with further priority being given to older and vulnerable tenants where needed,” she continued.

“The majority of repairs are completed during the first visit however, follow-up visits may be required due to availability of parts, the severity of the fault or other such unavoidable issues.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

