MEP Lynn Boylan hit with five year travel ban to Israel
Dublin MEP Lynn Boylan has been hit with a five-year travel ban to Israel.
The Tallaght native was informed of the ban just days ahead of a planned visit to Palestine in her capacity as chair of the European Parliament Delegation for Relations with Palestine (DPAL).
AUTHOREllen Gough
