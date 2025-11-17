Search
MEP Lynn Boylan hit with five year travel ban to Israel
Dublin MEP Lynn Boylan

MEP Lynn Boylan hit with five year travel ban to Israel

Ellen GoughNovember 17, 2025 10:33 am

Dublin MEP Lynn Boylan has been hit with a five-year travel ban to Israel.

The Tallaght native was informed of the ban just days ahead of a planned visit to Palestine in her capacity as chair of the European Parliament Delegation for Relations with Palestine (DPAL).

