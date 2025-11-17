1,000 jobs connected with ESB substation site in Grange Castle

Serious number of jobs are associated with this development in Grange Castle

An ESB substation will be erected in Grange Castle that could provide up to 1,000 new jobs following an agreement by the local authority.

The new substation, sized at about five square metres approximately, will be created to help facilitate power supply to service Grange Castle West Business Park on the edge of Clondalkin.

Grange Castle West is part of the larger Grange Castle Business Parks portfolio alongside South and East iterations, with business such as Microsoft, Google and Pfizer, as well as data centres present in these parks.

South Dublin County Council Director of Economic Development Jason Frehill stated that the new substation will greatly benefit the incoming businesses in the area.

Director Frehill stated: “There are a serious number of jobs associated with these developments.

“There’s about 650 jobs going to be provided there in the immediate term, probably up to about 1000 jobs at this specific location.”

Millions have been pumped into Grange Castle West, with the construction of a €14 million access road created to service the park.

The ESB shall have access to inspect, repair, and maintain the underground cables via this substation and will work with the council to carry these out with advance written notice and with the satisfaction of the local authority.

The works carried out from the substation are expected to be carried out in an efficient and reasonable timeframe once entry is made on site.

The council expects all works to be carried out with minimum disruption to the Council and members of the public and comply with Health and Safety regulations.

Director Frehill noted that more substations are expected in Grange Castle West Business Park as more businesses find a home in the area.

“Overall, within the Grange Castle West and the broader masterplan, we’re looking to provide about 12,000 jobs so we will probably need more substations in time.

“This is the first of these and, as I said, it’s quite small, but there are 650 jobs associated with it.

“We’re very, very supportive of this because it’s delivering an expansion of our business park which is critically important for us.

“It’s enabling us to meet our targets with regard to employment growth for the county and good quality jobs for the county.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.