Climate Action Storymap is a dedicated space for citizens to follow the Council’s climate action

The Mayor of South Dublin, Councillor Pamela Kearns, launched the new SDCC Climate Action Storymap on 20 October 2025, alongside Chief Executive, Colm Ward, and Teresa Walsh, Director of Climate Action.

The Climate Action Storymap is hosted at www.sdcc.ie/climateaction, a dedicated space for citizens to follow the Council’s climate action.

The Climate Action Storymap aims to tell the story of how SDCC is delivering climate action both spatially and interactively. It connects climate action directly to local communities, showcasing initiatives and impacts across the county.

The intention is to keep communities up to date on what is happening around them with the hope that it inspires additional action by showing what is possible.

Above all, they want to continue to evolve how they communicate climate action, looking to add interactive elements to the experience.

Their response to climate change requires action from the entire local authority, and the Climate Action Storymap showcases relevant work that is happening across the various SDCC departments.

The Storymap provides updates on their progress towards achieving the 4 targets and the 129 actions in our Climate Action Plan 2024-2029, and forms one of their key communication channels, alongside their Annual Reports and updates on their key areas of work, both provided at www.sdcc.ie/climateaction.

Speaking at the launch, The Mayor of South Dublin, Councillor Pamela Kearns, said “We are always looking for new, innovative ways to communicate to the citizens of South Dublin how their local authority is delivering climate action locally.

‘We hope that people engage with the Climate Action Storymap and check back in regularly to see how climate action is evolving across the County”.