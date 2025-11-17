Search
Climate Action Storymap is a dedicated space for citizens to follow the Council’s climate action
Mayor Pamela Kerans and council staff at the launch

Climate Action Storymap is a dedicated space for citizens to follow the Council’s climate action

Echo StaffNovember 17, 2025 11:11 am

The Mayor of South Dublin, Councillor Pamela Kearns, launched the new SDCC Climate Action Storymap on 20 October 2025, alongside Chief Executive, Colm Ward, and Teresa Walsh, Director of Climate Action.

The Climate Action Storymap is hosted at www.sdcc.ie/climateaction, a dedicated space for citizens to follow the Council’s climate action.

The Climate Action Storymap aims to tell the story of how SDCC is delivering climate action both spatially and interactively. It connects climate action directly to local communities, showcasing initiatives and impacts across the county.

The intention is to keep communities up to date on what is happening around them with the hope that it inspires additional action by showing what is possible.

Above all, they want to continue to evolve how they communicate climate action, looking to add interactive elements to the experience.

Their response to climate change requires action from the entire local authority, and the Climate Action Storymap showcases relevant work that is happening across the various SDCC departments.

The Storymap provides updates on their progress towards achieving the 4 targets and the 129 actions in our Climate Action Plan 2024-2029, and forms one of their key communication channels, alongside their Annual Reports and updates on their key areas of work, both provided at www.sdcc.ie/climateaction.

Speaking at the launch, The Mayor of South Dublin, Councillor Pamela Kearns, said “We are always looking for new, innovative ways to communicate to the citizens of South Dublin how their local authority is delivering climate action locally.

‘We hope that people engage with the Climate Action Storymap and check back in regularly to see how climate action is evolving across the County”.

Read More


Plans for more CCTV cameras at notorious illegal dumping hotspot

News

Plans have been proposed to reintroduce temporary CCTV cameras on a notorious illegal dumping hotspot in Jobstown. South Dublin County Council said...

Tenants waiting five days for repairs

News

Council tenants are waiting an average of almost five days for repairs when their heating breaks down. Repairs to heating systems are...

MEP Lynn Boylan hit with five year travel ban to Israel

News

Dublin MEP Lynn Boylan has been hit with a five-year travel ban to Israel. The Tallaght native was informed of the ban...

1,000 jobs connected with ESB substation site in Grange Castle

News

An ESB substation will be erected in Grange Castle that could provide up to 1,000 new jobs following an agreement by the...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST