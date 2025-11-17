Togging Out for Christmas: Meet Santa and His North Pole GAA Team at Croke Park

ADVERTORIAL

Santa Claus, the ultimate Bainisteoir of Christmas, is swapping snowy pitches for sacred turf this festive season as he brings his North Pole GAA team to Croke Park.

From Saturday, November 29th until Tuesday, December 23rd, the GAA Museum will transform into Santa’s festive training camp — right in the shadow of the Cusack Stand.

Families are invited to tog out and join the action, from Elf Dressing Rooms to festive Skills Zones, and finally to a magical meet-and-greet in Santa’s Croke Park cabin.

This is one match day the whole family will want to be part of.

Santa’s squad of elves are already busy in the North Pole GAA Dressing Rooms, where visitors can sneak a peek behind the scenes.

Then it’s straight into the Skills Zone, where little players can test their aim and agility with a line-up of festive games.

Whether you’re a hurler, footballer or simply a Christmas fan, you’ll feel like you’ve scored the winning goal once you’ve mastered Santa’s challenges.

The big moment comes when families step inside Santa’s Croke Park cabin, where the All Star- Santa- himself is ready to chat about Christmas wishes — and maybe even your predictions for the 2026 All-Ireland Championships!

Every booking will have a private moment with Santa for photos, and while professional pictures will be available, families are welcome to snap their own too.

Before the final whistle blows, all young visitors will stop off at the North Pole GAA Gifting Station, where every child will receive a small present to take home.

The magic doesn’t end there. Tickets also include access to the award-winning GAA Museum, where two floors of exhibits will keep the seasonal surprise flowing.

Young explorers can follow the Cúchulainn Christmas Quest Trail, solving clues to find mischievous elves hidden around the museum and claim a special prize.

Younger children can let their imaginations run wild in Cú Chulainn’s Den play area, while older ones (and grown-ups too!) can put their festive skills to the test in the newly refurbished interactive games zone.

New for 2025, families can also enjoy a quiet moment in Cú Chulainn’s Corner Sensory Space, designed for anyone who needs a calm break amid the excitement.

Please note that for the last two time slots each day, a visit to the museum is advised before the Santa Experience.

Santa will arrive at Croke Park on Saturday November 29th and the Santa Experience will run on selected dates until Tuesday December 23rd.

The experience lasts 50 minutes and is wheelchair and buggy accessible. Free parking is available outside the GAA Museum, which is located on the Cusack Stand side of Croke Park.

Tickets prices (excluding booking fees) are as follows:

Adults: €16 –

Children aged 2 upwards: €23 (including gift) –

Children aged under 13 months – 23 months: €18 (including gift) –

Children Under 1: Free of charge (including gift), but ticket must be booked

Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Email santa@crokepark.ie if you wish to learn more about a sensory visit.

All tickets must be pre-booked online in advance at www.crokepark.ie/santa.

Tickets cannot be purchased on the day.