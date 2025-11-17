Search
Song takes Acko 30 years to finish
Tallaght born Acko Atkinson

Song takes Acko 30 years to finish

Ryan ButlerNovember 17, 2025 1:31 pm

“THIS song took me 30 years to finish,” begins Tallaght-born singer-songwriter Acko Atkinson, regarding his penultimate single of this year, ‘The Heart That Cries Wolf’.

This is single number eleven of the twelve singles Acko is releasing in 2025 from his upcoming album, which releases in 2026.

He remarks, “I wrote the chord sequence some time around 1994/95,” showing that this latest song has been in the works for three decades.

He states that it took him 10 years to come up with a vocal melody and lyrics: “I recorded it a couple of different ways until I settled on a simple piano and vocal version.”

As Acko cannot play piano, he programmed a “really bad one” and left it for 20 years. When it came to deciding what songs to put out as singles this year, ‘The Heart That Cries Wolf’ was one of the first ones he thought of.

Acko is a member of an online recording and mixing group (Home Studio Corner) that has a collaboration resource, so he asked two of the other members to help him out.

Keith Ericksen played “some beautiful piano”, and Gary Dugan provided the string parts, according to Acko.

The B-side, ‘Since You Went Away’, is another Beatle-esque tribute to his late daughter Sita, following Acko’s earlier single this year, ‘Chocolate Full of Lies’, and the B-side of ‘That Spark’, ‘Forever Never’.

‘The Heart That Cries Wolf’ will be available on Bandcamp and other streaming platforms starting November 7.

For more information, get in contact with Acko at stdominics@outlook.ie

Read More


‘The Clocks Won’t Wait’ is a powerful expression of youth

Arts & Culture

“WHAT’S really special about ‘The Clocks Won’t Wait’ is how deeply it reflects the young people’s own ideas and sense of place,”...

Witness the passionate drive of GAA at ‘Ham Sandwiches and Discipline’

Arts & Culture

NAF Dance invites you to an exciting new dance piece that welcomes a whole new audience to the theatre. From mammies’ sideline...

‘Down the Corner’ focuses on life in Ballyfermot in 1977

Arts & Culture

“IT WAS based on a book written by Noel McFarlane,” explains director Joe Comerford regarding his film ‘Down the Corner’, made with...

Nature on our doorsteps: Recycling essential carbon

Arts & Culture

Rosaleen Dwyer is the County Heritage Officer at South Dublin County Council – every week she gives us an insight into the...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST