Three men in court following seizure of over €4.4m worth of cannabis
Maurice GarveyNovember 17, 2025 4:00 pm

THREE men appeared in court following the seizure of over €4.4 million of cannabis in Leopardstown and Leixlip.

Karl Gavigan (37), Shancastle Lawns, Clondalkin, was remanded to appear at Cloverhill District Court on November 20.

Josh Parkinson (36), of Woodvale Drive, Ballycullen, Dublin 24, was remanded to appear at Cloverhill District Court on November 20.

Stephen Allen (37), Malahide Road, Raheny, Dublin 5, was remanded to appear at Cloverhill District Court on November 20.

The three men appeared at Blanchardstown District Court in custody on Monday.

Defence solicitor Ciaran MacLoughlin said applications for bail will be made in Cloverhill on November 20 for the three men, who appeared separately in court.

Mr Gavigan and Mr Allen are accused of being in possession of cannabis for sale and supply at a property in The Dales, Barnhall Meadows, Leixlip, Co Kildare, on November 14.

Mr Allen is also accused of being in possession of €10,050, the proceeds of criminal conduct, at the The Dales, Barnhall Meadows, Leixlip.

Mr Parkinson is accused of being in possession of cannabis for sale or supply at Back Avenue, Leopardstown, Dublin 18, on November 14.

Detective Sgt Ronan McMorrow from the GNDOCB told the court heard from that Mr Parkinson was arrested at Dún Laoghaire Garda Station on November 15.

A joint operation between gardai and Revenue Customs led to the seizure of over €4.4 million cannabis, in South Dublin and Kildare, on November 14.

It led to the discovery of 220 kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €4.4 million,

The 220kgs of herbal cannabis was seized by Revenue Customs Service and a further 10.5 kgs of herbal cannabis, with an estimated market value of €210,000, and €10,000 in cash was seized by gardai in follow-up searches.

A fourth man was released without charge pending the submission of a file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Judge Cephas Power remanded the men to appear in Cloverhill District Court on November 20.

Funded by the Local Courts Reporting Scheme

