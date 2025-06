Concerns were raised about the legal status and the maintenance of a rampart monument in Tallaght village that dates back to the 8th century.

According to Tallaght Community Council, “there is confusion” around the exact designation of the remaining sections of a circular dry rampart that used to be part of St Maelruain’s Monastery and is now located between St Maelruain’s church and the commercial buildings on Belgard Square East.