TUH launch short film which shows a typical patient journey

Tallaght University Hospital (TUH) have launched an innovative animated short film to help with patient care.

Called ‘Expect to be Checked’ the production is the outcome of what is to our knowledge the first Positive Patient IDentification (PPID) committee in the country.

This powerful short animation is designed to engage both patients and healthcare staff, reinforcing the importance of accurate patient identification as a key pillar of safe, high-quality care.

Launched on the Hospitals social media channels and internally to staff the two minute 17 second animation highlights the importance of positive patient identification. Each time a healthcare worker has an ‘intervention’ with a patient, their identity is checked.

This is an essential step in the delivery of safe patient care. It is making sure that the right patient, receives the right medication, right procedure and right communication every time.

Commenting on the launch, Professor Catherine Wall, Director of Quality, Safety & Risk Management at TUH said “Our patients are asked multiple times a day to confirm their name and date of birth, I appreciate it can be tiresome but it is an essential part in caring for our patients and part of a strong safety culture.

This short animation is a great reminder to patients, their families and our staff as to why we do it.”

The project is the outcome of a Quality Improvement Initiative involving different stakeholders from across the Hospital including the Arts & Health Officer Ali Baker Kerrigan and Illustrator, Caroline Hyland.

The short animations show a typical patient journey and at the same time highlights the importance of PPID and the different points at which this will be checked by staff.

Sinead Palmer, Senior Clinical Audit Manager for the Hospital said: “Listening to the voice of the patient was an important part of putting this campaign together.

‘I knew we had succeeded in producing an accessible education piece when in a recent feedback session a patient told us that ‘I understand now why I am being asked repeatedly for my name, it is for my own safety. It makes me feel more confident and it is reassuring to know that my safety is a priority.’”

The innovation project was produced with the support of the Meath Foundation.