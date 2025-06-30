‘Postcard’ show garden wins Bloom award for students

A Dublin school took home a prize for their “postcard” show garden at Bord Bia Bloom 2025.

Transition year students in St Kevin’s Community College in Clondalkin were awarded a Certificate of Distinction for their Bloomin’ Diversity Grow and Cook-book mini show garden at this year’s festival, which took place from May 29 to June 2 at the Phoenix Park.

The students collaborated with clients in Stewarts Care in Palmerstown, and the school’s art, woodwork, and home economics departments to create this edible garden.

It also showcased their book, ‘Bloomin’ Diversity Grow and Cook-book’, where students of 36 nationalities shared their recipes, cultures and growing skills.

The garden was designed with sustainability and biodiversity in mind, with a recycled table and chairs nestled on a bed of wildflowers. The variety of herbs, vegetables, and fruit-bearing plants, which feature in the book’s recipes, are grown in recycled containers and pots sourced from the community.

“Amazing work by all involved, especially Ms Gray and Ms Dalton,” the school shared on social media, congratulating the TY pupils and the teachers involved in the project on their win.

Other winners at this year’s festival included Saggart-based artist Sylvia Linehan, who took home both a silver and bronze medal in the Floral and Botanical Art category for her watercolours ‘Spring Flowers’ and ‘Malus sylvestris Crab Apple Tree’.

The Doddervale Flower Club in Rathfarnham had two medallists in the AOIFA (Association of Irish Floral Artists) awards, with Naomi Mulligan and Ann Clifford picking up silver in the ‘Seasonal Splendour’ and ‘Glowing Gems of Nature’ categories respectively.