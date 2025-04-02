‘No plan’ to upgrade old swimming pool
South Dublin County Council said there are “no immediate plans” to upgrade the old swimming pool in Clondalkin to make it a community space.
At the Clondalkin area meeting on Wednesday, March 19, Councillor Francis Timmons asked, “why progress has not been made despite many motions agreed by the Elected members.”
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Library welcomes 5,401 visitors and 155 new members last monthClondalkin
Clondalkin library welcomed 5,401 visitors and 155 new members in February while also inaugurating their third in-house book club.Nearly 4,000 items were...
People with Down syndrome are part of the world tooClondalkin
“PEOPLE with Down syndrome are part of the world too,” said the chairperson of Down syndrome Ireland’s National Advisory Council who met...
Why are horses allowed in council field and back gardensClondalkin
A councillor called for more clarity around the response to animal cruelty after a horse was left to die in Clondalkin last...
People in their 20s sitting in cars could be ‘biggest crowd’ of nitrous oxide usersClondalkin
People in their early twenties could be the “biggest crowd” of nitrous oxide users according to councillors.At the Clondalkin area meeting, councillors...
AUTHOREcho Staff
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.