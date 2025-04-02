Search
‘No plan’ to upgrade old swimming pool
April 2, 2025

South Dublin County Council said there are “no immediate plans” to upgrade the old swimming pool in Clondalkin to make it a community space.

At the Clondalkin area meeting on Wednesday, March 19, Councillor Francis Timmons asked, “why progress has not been made despite many motions agreed by the Elected members.”

