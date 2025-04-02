Search
An artist impression of the site on Longmile Road

436 apartments are planned for Longmile Road industrial estate

William O ConnorApril 2, 2025 11:02 am

PLANS have been lodged for 436 apartments at an Industrial Estate on the Longmile Road.

Applicant Watfore Limited lodged the application for the apartments which is located at Units 16-21A-B, Parkmore Industrial Estate, Longmile Road, Walkinstown.

