436 apartments are planned for Longmile Road industrial estate
PLANS have been lodged for 436 apartments at an Industrial Estate on the Longmile Road.
Applicant Watfore Limited lodged the application for the apartments which is located at Units 16-21A-B, Parkmore Industrial Estate, Longmile Road, Walkinstown.
AUTHORWilliam O Connor
