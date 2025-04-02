Parents have had enough to do and are fighting back

People at at autism talk in Ballyfermot on Tuesday in the Civic Centre

A VOLUNTARY group of parents who advocate for the children with additional needs in Ballyfermot and the wider community, hosted an information meeting this week.

The event on Tuesday night at the Ballyfermot Civic Centre coincides with World Autism Awareness Day, which was on April 2.

It was organised by parents who represent various groups in the community, including NeuroVibe Tribe and D10 Autism Friendly Town.

Cllr Hazel de Nortúin (PBP), was among those who spoke at the event, and said they plan to have a protest on May 8 at Ballyfermot roundabout.

“Parents have had enough and are now fighting back. Too many children have been let down and not by their parent or guardians but by those tasked with delivering resources for their care,” said Cllr de Nortúin.

Earlier this week de Nortúin said that with a lot of residential developments being built and planned for the wider Dublin 10 area, there is concern among parents at the lack of supports available for kids with additional needs.

Parents want to see supports in place now, before the population drastically expands.

Meanwhile, NeuroVibe Tribe and D10 Autism Friendly Town are delighted to announce they are organising the first ever D’10 Same Chance Walk for Autism’ on Saturday April 5. All proceeds will go towards autism charity AsIAm.

The walk kicks off at 11am in the People’s Park in Ballyfermot.

Antoinette Martin, Chair of NVT and D.10 AFT said: “This is a great opportunity for the community of D10 to come out and support their committees and AsIAm and therefore help in affording the ‘same chance’ for all neurodivergent kids, teens and adults.”

NeuroVibe Tribe and D.10 Autism Friendly Town were recognised for their work at the annual AsIAm Autism Friendly Towns Awards 2025 in the Mansion House.