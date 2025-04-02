Search
Glenn is a prime example for young adults to follow his steps
Glenn and his mother Lynn Byrne

Glenn is a prime example for young adults to follow his steps

Maurice GarveyApril 2, 2025 3:24 pm

WORLD Autism Awareness Day was celebrated this week on April 2 by many in the county, including Glenn Byrne (21) from Tallaght.

Glenn, a native of Killinarden, has a diagnosis of non-verbal autism and a moderate learning disability.

Read More


Gaelscoil raise €5k for pupil Archie’s life-saving treatment

Tallaght

A Gaelscoil was “delighted” to raise €5,000 for a pupil’s life saving treatment as they held a concert for Seachtain na Gaeilge.Principal...

Council unable to ‘identity the originator of the material’

Tallaght

South Dublin County Council weren’t able to “identify the originator of the material” while investigating the rise of illegal dumping in an...

Local Faces: Laura Teegan

Tallaght

There is currently a crafting and culinary Renaissance happening in Firhouse and our local notable this week, plays a critical role in...

Sean’s dream to be elected President of Dodder Anglers

Tallaght

“It was a lifetime dream of mine,” said the newly elected president of the Dodder Anglers Association, who has been involved with...
TAGS
Share This
OLDER POST