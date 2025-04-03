Search
This weeks front pages – April 3, 2025

This weeks front pages – April 3, 2025

Echo StaffApril 3, 2025 7:28 am

The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.

Pick up your copy or subscribe online HERE and support the continuation of local news and quality journalism in your community.

Check out our front pages here for real local news that matters to you…

Tallaght

West

Business

Life

Sport

Read More


TUH Acute psychiatric unit was ‘in a state of disrepair’

News

The Acute Psychiatric Unit in Tallaght Hospital was “in a state of disrepair,” during an unannounced inspection by the Mental Health Commission...

Apartment block evacuated following fire in Citywest

Latest

RESIDENTS had to be evacuated from an apartment block during the night in Citywest after a fire broke out at the premises....
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST