No timeline is in place for Lucan pool to be opened
THE leisure section of Lucan swimming pool is set to open in early 2025, but there is no definitive date yet for when the pool part of the facility will be open to the public.
Councillors were recently invited to an onsite visit to Lucan Leisure Campus where work continues.
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
