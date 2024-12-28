Search
No timeline is in place for Lucan pool to be opened
An artist’s impression of the Lucan Swimming pool

No timeline is in place for Lucan pool to be opened

Maurice GarveyDecember 28, 2024 9:24 pm

THE leisure section of Lucan swimming pool is set to open in early 2025, but there is no definitive date yet for when the pool part of the facility will be open to the public.

Councillors were recently invited to an onsite visit to Lucan Leisure Campus where work continues.

Read More


Have a safer Christmas time by heeding our firefighters’ advice

News

The Firefighters/Paramedics of Tallaght and Dolphin’s Barn Fire Stations want to wish you and yours a happy and safe Christmas and a...

Safe home this Christmas! Crime Prevention Officer SGT. Ciaran McLoughlin’s advice

News

As the ‘most wonderful time of the year’ approaches, there is one thing people still need to be careful about, that is...

Merry Christmas from The Echo Newspaper!

News

Seasons Greetings to all our readers and a very Happy Christmas to our community families. A huge thank you for your continued...

Christmas Church Services

Arts & Culture

Tallaght and District St Aengus Parish Balrothery Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area! Once...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST