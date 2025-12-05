No traffic management plans for village during December

There will be no road traffic management by the Lucan Village Green construction site throughout December as the project enters its final months.

Traffic management required to complete the footpath at Kenny’s Pub and the Dispensary Lane pedestrian crossing and bus stop will be held in the new year to allow for minimal disruption in a busy period.

Construction at those two locations is expected to take five weeks to complete, while night-time junction tarmacking and the installation of new public lighting are among the other works remaining.

The outstanding Lucan Village works are set to be completed in March 2026, six months over the initial 12-month period.

Work to implement the Lucan Village Enhancement Scheme got underway in late September 2024 and was expected to carry on until September of this year, but delays have left the project trailing behind its initial projection.

South Dublin County Council have stated that the ongoing delays in various works carried out as part of the scheme across Lucan Village come from a number of issues.

Contractor resourcing issues, ESB utility rerouting, unforeseen underground obstacles, environmental restrictions on river works, traffic management restrictions and added public realm enhancements were all cited as reasons for delays.

Ongoing construction at the Demesne, the Village Green and the Promenade are expected to continue in the New Year.

Works at the Lucan Demesne and the Liffey Promenade are expected to be completed at the end of February, with no set timeframe provided for the completion of all outstanding enhancements at the Village Green.

According to the local authority, the Village Green requires the completion of paving, public lighting, benches, river wall, glass riverside parapet, landscaping, trees and band stand.

However, a permanent Christmas tree is set to be planted at the green in time for the village lights on Friday, December 12.

The gate and fence to the Demesne Park are yet to be put in place along with furniture, while the steps and a widened stepped plaza near the Lucan Bridge are under construction at the Promenade.

Access to the Promenade is restricted until the works are completed – the area was closed off, and instances of anti-social behaviour was named as the reason.

The local authority stated: “SDCC is committed to reducing the construction impact of the project on pedestrian movements and traffic as much as practical and remains fully committed to delivering these public realm upgrade projects as quickly and efficiently as possible, ensuring the highest standards for the Lucan community. “

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.