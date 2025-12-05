Walshe produces second best time ever

Templeogue swimmer Ellen Walshe found herself in the 100m Individual Medley final last night at the European Short Course Championships in Lublin, Poland.

Walshe would finish in second place overall producing her second best time ever with a 58.62 finish, around half a second slower than her 58.18 time in the semi final the day previous.

She did not participate in the 100m Butterfly semi-final that she had qualified for earlier on in the day as she is moving into a heavy schedule of 200m Individual Medley, 200m Butterfly and 400m Individual Medley across the next three days.

Walshe spoke about her performance in the Medley Final yesterday evening.

“I think the girls really stepped it up tonight in the 100m, they dropped at least a second or two off what they previous, I guess to be in it is kind of a surprise (for me) so, yeah, it’s probably just a bit quick for me.”

She found herself back in action on Friday morning as she finished first in her group in the heats of the 200m Individual Medley with a time of 2:09.21. She is currently set to take part in the semi-final of this event with her next race lined up for a 8:06pm start.

On the three days ahead Walshe added

“I think I’ll just take a race at a time, it’s going to be busy, I’m not sure what I’ll do really, like if I’ll do them all. It’s just a lot like, and they’re kind of quite close together in the evening time, so we’ll just have to wait and see.”