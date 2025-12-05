Best Menswear returns to The Square after 14 Years to welcome you back

ADVERTORIAL

After 14-years, Best Menswear is thrilled to announce its official return to The Square, Tallaght with a brand-new store opening.

This highly successful relaunch is being celebrated as a homecoming, bringing the brands tradition of quality and exceptional service back to the local community.

Known as the Tailors of Confidence, Best Menswear is ready to showcase its exceptional customer service and quality collections to a new generation of shoppers, alongside the loyal customers of the past.

The brands reopening in The Square highlights the company’s strong commitment to its people and its product.

Notably, team members who worked at the original Tallaght location years ago have remained with the company and are integral to Best Menswear’s continued success.

This long-serving talent includes Senior Made-to-Measure Specialist, Seamus McNally, who previously served as the Store Manager of the original Tallaght store.

His expertise ensures the brand’s dedication to personalised fit and premium service is maintained across all stores, including the new Tallaght location.

John Smith, Managing Director of Best Menswear, expressed his excitement for the homecoming; “After 14 years, we’re delighted to return to The Square Tallaght.

‘Our doors are open and we can’t wait to welcome you back – offering the same style and tailored service you remember”.

The new Best Menswear is now open in The Square Tallaght, ensuring it is the key destination for the modern man seeking quality menswear, from casual pieces to formal suits, all backed by parallel customer service.