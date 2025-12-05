Search
‘It’s been an honour to have known Paul’
Paul McGuirk (59) was reported missing in October

James Roulston MooneyDecember 5, 2025 3:36 pm

The search for a missing local man was brought to an end after the discovery of a body by Gardaí and search and rescue volunteers.

Paul McGuirk (59) from Tallaght had been reported missing since the beginning of October with his family last speaking to him in September.

Gardaí confirmed that the missing person appeal for Paul had been stood down following the discovery of a body.

VISIT – Voluntary Independent Services Tallaght offered condolences on social media.

A statement from Visit reads: “It’s absolutely not the outcome we hoped for but now he rests in the arms of God.

“The family wish to thank every single person who commented and shared our posts to help bring him home, for all the kindness shown and support they are extremely grateful…

“…For me it’s been an honour to have known Paul and if I changed a few hours or days in his life that made it easier, I know it’s been worth everything visit stands for.”

K9 Search and Rescue Northern Ireland had sent volunteers down to Dublin to contribute to the search for Paul and paid tribute on social media.

The team issued a statement that reads: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Paul’s family, friends, and all who loved him during this incredibly difficult time. We extend our heartfelt condolences and stand ready to offer any support we can.

“We would also like to thank our volunteers for their continued dedication throughout this search.”

