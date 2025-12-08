Three years in jail for disqualified driver who had over 200 convictions

A disqualified driver with over 200 convictions who drove the wrong way on the hard shoulder of the Naas dual carraigeway has been jailed for three years, reports Eimear Dodd.

Michael McDonagh (49) pleaded guilty to endangerment, dangerous driving, driving without a licence and having no insurance on June 25, 2020.

McDonagh, of Donomore Avenue, Tallaght, has 201 previous convictions including 126 road traffic offences.

He was disqualified from driving at the time and had no driving licence or insurance, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard on Tuesday.

Evidence was heard that McDonagh had gone to the home of someone he knew about a Skoda which was for sale for €6,500. He took the car for a test drive and did not return.

Three days later, gardai on patrol spotted the car parked across several parking spaces in a car-park.

When gardai approached the car, it drove off.

The court heard evidence that gardai activated their sirens and blue lights, indicating for McDonagh to pull in, but he did not stop. It was at this point, they became aware that the car had been stolen.

During the seven-minute chase, the car drove on the wrong side of the road on Fortunestown Lane, travelling at speeds of between 70km/hr and 100km/hr in a 50km/hr zone.

McDonagh drove at high speed on the Cheeverstown Road and broke red lights at several junctions, forcing other road users to take evasive

action.

As the chase continued, he also drove at 120km/hr in a 60km/hr zone, driving in a bus lane, and weaving in and out of traffic.

McDonagh drove onto the Naas dual carriageway, driving at high speed the wrong way on the hard shoulder. The gardai broke off the pursuit at this point because it was dangerous to continue.

Other road users also contacted gardai about the car’s driving on the dual carriageway.

The car was later recovered and returned undamaged to its owner.

The court was told gardai later became aware that McDonagh was serving a sentence in the United Kingdom.

He consented to return voluntarily and has been in custody since he was extradited to Ireland in October 2024.

The investigating garda agreed that the roads were quieter as this offence occurred during the Covid-19 pandemic, but noted there were other road users present.

Counsel said McDonagh wished to apologise for the stress caused to gardai and other road users.

McDonagh has several health conditions and is unable to work.

A psychological report and some references were handed to the court.

McDonagh has a history of addiction and experienced some early life adversity.

He has five children and his family are based in the UK.

Judge Martin Nolan said McDonagh “drove in a very dangerous and reckless way”, “endangered other road users” and frightened a lot of people.

He imposed a three-year sentence, backdated to when McDonagh went into custody in October 2024.

Judge Nolan also handed McDonagh a five-year driving disqualification adding the court was “not sure that Mr McDonagh respects disqualification”.