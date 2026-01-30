Nominations open to decide Grand Marshal for St Patrick’s Day parade

“We have always ended up with someone that has done Clondalkin proud.”

Public nominations are now open to decide who will be the Grand Marshal at this year’s Clondalkin St Patrick’s Day parade.

Nominations are open to determine who will lead Clondalkin’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations for 2026.

Members of the public are encouraged to put forward who they feel is the best candidate for the position.

Clubs and community groups in the area have also been encouraged to volunteer to help out.

Councillor Francis Timmons is on the volunteer group that organises the parade and noted that he has no doubt Clondalkin will choose someone who will make them proud.

Cllr Timmons stated: “Nominations are now open for Grand Marshal 2026 for our Clondalkin Parade.

“The great thing is the community nominates! We have always ended up with someone that has done Clondalkin proud, and I know 2026 will be no different.”

2025’s Grand Marshal was Thyes Kavanagh, who helped to develop the Round Tower Visitor’s Centre – Brú Chronáin.

Kavanagh has participated in numerous community events across South Dublin and his contributions during the Covid pandemic at Citywest earned him the Freedom of the County from South Dublin County Council.

Other previous Grand Marshals include rapper Sello and former Dublin GAA star Hannah Tyrell.

No current serving politicians can be nominated as Grand Marshal of the village parade and the selected nominee will only be made Grand Marshal if they agree to take on the role.

Timmons stated that there is no set framework to nominate a person and that they can be nominated with any positive contribution to the community in mind.

“Whether it’s someone who plays a huge part in our community in sports, music, local community work or someone with a lot of Clondalkin history, we want you to nominate them!

“Whoever is nominated with the most votes and accepts the role will be our Grand Marshall for 2026.”

Nominations can be put forward via Clondalkinstpatricksdayfestival.