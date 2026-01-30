St Aidan’s are on the ball with Mick Duff astro pitch
A Tallaght school have named their new all-weather pitch after a local councillor with “a long track record of inclusion and support and community”.
At a special ceremony on Friday, January 16, St Aidan’s Community School in Brookfield unveiled their brand-new pitch, named in honour of long-serving Tallaght councillor Mick Duff.
AUTHOREllen Gough
