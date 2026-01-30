Foodcloud is based on Broomhill Road in Tallaght and (inset) Iseult Ward, FoodCloud CEO and co-founder

TALLAGHT-based FoodCloud aims to deliver one billion meals by 2030 and wants to see the non-profit’s technology adopted in more countries over the coming years.

Speaking to the podcast Business Plus Talks, FoodCloud CEO and co-founder Iseult Ward, reflected on the amazing growth of the venture since Ward and co-partner Aoibheann O’Brien established it in 2013 after graduating college.

FoodCloud, based on Broomhill Road, operates a technology platform and three warehouse hubs in Dublin, Galway and Cork.

According to their accounts last year, between 2013 and 2024, FoodCloud rescued over 140,000 tonnes of surplus food, redistributing the equivalent of 330 million meals while simultaneously saving 425,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions from going to waste.

Speaking on the podcast, Ward said they were also looking to position Ireland at the forefront of global food redistribution.

Their first experience facilitating a donation at a farmers market in Glasnevin to charity made it clear that technology would be essential to build a scalable and sustainable solution.

A key USP is its ability to develop proprietary technology that has enabled it to scale its operations and expand into new markets across Europe and Africa.

Tesco took a “leap of faith on two very recent graduates”, a move that Ward said helped FoodCloud “scale a lot quicker.”

“Still at an early stage, AIB came in behind us with significant financial support and significant support from a volunteering point of view – partners like that were absolutely critical.”

Ward also paid tribute to team members, some of whom have been there from the beginning.

“I think that’s always been an aspect of how we’ve worked as an organisation, it could also be the reason why people stay because they see an opportunity for themselves to have autonomy and have a personal impact on the organisation and the work we are doing,” said Ward.