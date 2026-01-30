Working tirelessly to get answers

“I do not believe there is a parent in the whole country who would accept an inquest being limited in its scope.”

The Taoiseach said that he will ask “why the HSE took the position it did” in preventing a widened inquest into the death of three children in Newcastle.

Andrew McGinley’s children – Conor, Darragh and Carla – died tragically in their family home in Parsons Court, Newcastle six years ago.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin stated also that Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll McNeill, Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan TD and himself “would be open” to meeting with Mr McGinley to discuss the matter.

Dublin Mid-West TD Paul Gogarty had asked the Taoiseach for the widened inquest in the Dáil on Tuesday, with Mr McGinley present in the gallery.

Mr McGinley stated recently that he was seeking an inquiry into the care of his ex-wife, Deirdre Morley, who was found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity.

Deputy Gogarty stated in the Dáil that the verdict given to Deirdre Morley “has left more questions than answers” and Andrew has worked “tirelessly” to get answers.

Deputy Gogarty said: “Their father, Andrew McGinley, who is in the Gallery today, has fought tirelessly to have the full circumstances leading up to their deaths properly investigated.

“He sought detailed fact-finding processes at their inquest, including the examination of the treatment Ms Morley received in the two years before the children died. However, the coroner has limited the scope of the inquest.

“This followed correspondence with the HSE and from consultants in St. Patrick’s Mental Health Services requesting such a limitation.

“I fully respect the independence of the Coroner’s Court, but when the HSE asks for a limited scope, that request carries weight, and if the effect is to restrict the facts that can be examined, then the public is entitled to ask why.”

The Dublin Mid-West politician added that the Coroner’s Act does not limit the establishment of facts and that Mr McGinley’s request to widen the scope could be beneficial for future cases.

The Dublin Mid-West politician criticised the role of the HSE in “trying to limit this particular investigation.”

He also called for the role of the State claims agency overseeing the HSE to be investigated.

Deputy Gogarty said that the inquest widening request is of great public interest and could lead to improved understandings.

“To enable learning that could improve mental health care and treatment, strengthen diagnoses, ensure robust management of prescription medication, reinforce the need for co-parents to be informed and supported and, most importantly, to ensure warning signs and risks to children are recognised before lives are lost.”

The Taoiseach described the matter as “very grave” and acknowledged that there were issues with “how we as a society deal with familicide.”

He noted that the Government have an obligation to listen to the concerns of families who have lost their children in tragic circumstances and then act on them.

Deputy Gogarty stated on the inquiry into the deaths of the three children in Newcastle: “It’s current, it’s not legacy – it needs to be looked at.”