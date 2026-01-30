Search
‘Learn to Dance’ raise €1,034 in aid Irish Hospice Foundation
Members of ‘Learn to Dance’

James Roulston MooneyJanuary 30, 2026 9:03 am

A Clondalkin dance group raised over €1,000 in the last few months of 2025 in aid of the Irish Hospice Foundation.

‘Learn to Dance’ raised €1,034 after they held two Tea Dances in September and December in aid of the national charity.

