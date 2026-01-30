‘Learn to Dance’ raise €1,034 in aid Irish Hospice Foundation
A Clondalkin dance group raised over €1,000 in the last few months of 2025 in aid of the Irish Hospice Foundation.
‘Learn to Dance’ raised €1,034 after they held two Tea Dances in September and December in aid of the national charity.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Draft planning framework raises concerns with residentsClondalkin
Residents of Clondalkin raised concerns about the draft Clondalkin Local Planning Framework’s permeability suggestions, a month after councillors did the same in...
‘Proximity of vape shops to schools is a major problem’Clondalkin
“In Clondalkin Village, the proximity of vape shops to schools is a major problem.”Vape shops and their products in Clondalkin and surrounding...
Man (46) applied with a false no claims bonusClondalkin
A MAN who applied to his insurance company with a false no claims bonus document was fined at Blanchardstown District Court.Mindia Bolchcsvili...
Local Faces: Maria O’ConnorClondalkin
MANY people consider the Round Tower to be the absolute centre point of Clondalkin, writes Ken Doyle.St Mochta’s granite and limestone landmark...
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.