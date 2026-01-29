Citywest sex attack accused sent for trial

A man accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in west Dublin in October has been sent forward for trial, reports Tom Tuite.

The 26-year-old non-Irish national appeared again at Cloverhill District Court for his ninth hearing and was served with a book of evidence by the prosecution.

Judge Áine Shannon granted a return for trial order and remanded him in custody to appear at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on a date in May.

The accused, who cannot be named for legal reasons and has yet to enter a plea, was initially charged with sexual assault of the girl at Garter Lane in Saggart on October 20, 2025, and was remanded in custody a day later.

Earlier, Garda Sergeant Connolly said the man replied, “I have nothing to say,” to that charge.

The child had been missing from care.

Last month, a second count was brought against him for sexual assault of the same complainant at another location close to Garter Lane.

His reply to that charge was “I spoke to my solicitor and told him she sat beside me; you can check the CCTV. She started talking to me and I asked her her age, she told me she was 18. I just kissed her”.

Garda Sergeant Connolly has already said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed trial on indictment.

The man had the assistance of an Arabic interpreter during the hearing after the courtroom was cleared for the in-camera proceedings.

There was no application for bail.

Legal aid was granted. He must notify the prosecution within 14 days if he intends to use an alibi in his defence.

Following the alleged assault, there were violent scenes in Citywest, Dublin, resulting in more than 30 arrests, and gardaí suffering injuries, and a Garda vehicle was burned out. Court prosecutions have commenced while an investigation continues to identify others at the scene.