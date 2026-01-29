The Career Expert with Sarah Louise: Is January really a good time to look for a new job

Every January, I have the same conversations with candidates, clients and people I meet socially.

“Is now actually a good time to move, or should I wait until later in the year?”

Speaking honestly, from someone who works in recruitment day in, day out, January is one of the most powerful times to look for a new role.

I see what happens behind the scenes. Long before Christmas, companies are reviewing teams, planning growth and signing off hiring budgets.

By the time January arrives, many of those roles are ready to move quickly. Hiring managers are focused, refreshed and clear on what they need which is not always the case later in the year.

January is also when I see candidates gain real clarity.

The Christmas break creates space to think. People realise they’ve outgrown their role, they’re exhausted from giving more than they receive, or they want better balance and progression.

That self-awareness changes how people show up in conversations and interviews.

One thing that always surprises people is this: January isn’t as crowded as you’d expect.

Lots of people talk about changing jobs, but fewer actually take action.

The candidates who reach out early, update their CV and are open to honest conversations tend to stand out quickly.

I always say January isn’t about rushing it’s about being intentional. It’s about asking, “What do I really want this year?” not just “What job can I get?”

From my experience, many of the strongest placements I make all year start in January. They set the tone for confidence, growth and momentum.

So yes January really is a good time to look for a new job.

And sometimes, it’s exactly when people give themselves permission to want more!