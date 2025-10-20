Novo Nordisk planning job cuts at Irish operation

DANISH pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk is planning job cuts at its Irish operation.

The firm has not confirmed the number of planned layoffs but the Department of Enterprise said it received a collective redundancy notification from the company earlier this month.

Such a notification is required in cases of 30 or more proposed redundancies.

The Westmeath Independent has reported that staff at the Novo Nordisk facility in Monksland, Athlone, were informed that the company is planning to make around 75 workers redundant.

This would be in addition to around 40 voluntary redundancies that were announced at the Athlone facility in recent weeks.

A spokesperson for Novo Nordisk said it has announced plans to reduce its global workforce by around 9,000 and would not be sharing additional details about individual sites or areas.

“This process takes time, and our highest priority is to support our employees,” the spokesperson said.

The pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk withdrew its planning application to build a plant in Grange Castle last year.Plans included for the site containing 85 acres of land at Grange Castle West was worth around €51 million.