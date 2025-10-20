Nutgrove Retail Centre bought for €11.9 million

FRENCH investor Atland Voisin has bought Nutgrove Retail Centre for €11.9m.

Property agents Cushman & Wakefield had been guiding the sale when it brought the scheme to the market in May of this year for €11.8 million for Clarendon Properties.

Clarendon had acquired the centre for its part in 2015 along with the mixed-use Beacon South Quarter in Sandyford for a total of €12.8 million.

News of Atland Voisin’s purchase of Nutgrove Retail Centre comes just over one month after it completed its first Irish industrial investment, paying €7.2 million for a premises at Parkmore West Business Park in Galway.

The Nutgrove scheme, which is located adjacent to Nutgrove Shopping Centre, is fully occupied.

It comprises four interconnected retail warehouse units and is anchored by Home Store & More. Other occupiers include Dealz, Pet World and Pat McDonnell Paints.

The total current rent achievable is €842,934 inclusive of top-ups.