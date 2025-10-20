Search
Nutgrove Retail Centre bought for €11.9 million
Nutgrove Retail Centre was purchased for €11.9 million

Nutgrove Retail Centre bought for €11.9 million

Echo StaffOctober 20, 2025 9:52 am

FRENCH investor Atland Voisin has bought Nutgrove Retail Centre for €11.9m.

Property agents Cushman & Wakefield had been guiding the sale when it brought the scheme to the market in May of this year for €11.8 million for Clarendon Properties.

Clarendon had acquired the centre for its part in 2015 along with the mixed-use Beacon South Quarter in Sandyford for a total of €12.8 million.

News of Atland Voisin’s purchase of Nutgrove Retail Centre comes just over one month after it completed its first Irish industrial investment, paying €7.2 million for a premises at Parkmore West Business Park in Galway.

The Nutgrove scheme, which is located adjacent to Nutgrove Shopping Centre, is fully occupied.

It comprises four interconnected retail warehouse units and is anchored by Home Store & More. Other occupiers include Dealz, Pet World and Pat McDonnell Paints.

The total current rent achievable is €842,934 inclusive of top-ups.

Read More


A simple thumbs-up emoji can spark very different reactions’

Business

NEARLY one third of adults think the thumbs-up emoji is passive aggressive, according to research by Citywest broadband and telecoms provider Pure...

Sisk pick up Sustainable Business Impact Award

Business

SOUTH Dublin County businesses were among the winners at the Chambers Ireland’s Sustainable Business Impact (SBI) Awards 2025. Construction firm Sisk, headquartered...

CRH sees its market value reach record high with unrivalled growth

Business

BUILDING materials giant CRH saw its market value reach a record high this week amid plans to invest €34 billion on investment...

Sinead awarded for her exceptional leadership and people-first approach

Business

“Sinead’s award is a testament to her exceptional leadership, resilience and people-first approach.” Says Dinny Crowe, the Vice President of ABM,whose Irish...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST