Warning after man arrested following reports of break-ins
Ellen GoughOctober 20, 2025 8:40 am

Residents in Springfield in Tallaght are being urged to ensure their cars are locked, after a man was arrested on Monday following reports of a car being broken into.

Gardaí on patrol in Tallaght arrested a man in the early hours of Monday, October 6, when “they were alerted to a report of criminal damage to a vehicle outside a residence in Maplewood Park at approximately 12:40am and attended the scene”.

