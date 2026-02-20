Nursing Home granted a change of use to original planning permission

A nursing home in Templeogue have been granted to change a condition of their original planning permission to allow them to care for “a wider demographic of people with differing needs”.

Oaklands Nursing Homes Ltd submitted an application for Sally Park Nursing Home, which has been closed since February 2024.

They sought planning permission to amend Condition No. 5 of the original planning grant in 1981, which states that the building be used as a geriatric nursing home, to now “state that the building be used as a nursing home for the provision of residential accommodation and care to people in need of care”.

The planning report noted that that there has been “substantial progress in the past 44 years of understanding the importance of offering care to people with physical and mental disabilities”, and that “numerous people who would not be considered geriatric but still require full time care within a nursing home due to physical or intellectual disabilities, or chronic illness”.

“It is considered that the condition is outdated and restricts the nature of care on the site,” the report stated.

No physical works were proposed as part of this application.

The 41-bed operated Sally Park Nursing Home closed in 2024 following a HIQA inspection which identified fire and safety risks.

Passage Healthcare operated Sally Park Nursing Home and Lucan Lodge, which was wound up in May 2024, when the HSE stepped in to take interim charge.

In reply to a request for additional information from South Dublin County Council’s planning department, Oaklands Nursing Homes Ltd said their reason for seeking this change was due to the building being put up for sale.

“The application site is currently for sale and the intent of the application to amend Condition 5 is to enhance the viability of the nursing home and attract an operator,” they said.

Permission for the change was granted by the planning authority on Wednesday, January 28, on condition that the site “be used as a nursing home for the provision of care to people in need of care, and as residential accommodation (including respite accommodation) for those people receiving care”.

