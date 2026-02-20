Search
Artist Paul returns to his roots with a special St Brigid’s cross plaque
Paul Nixon with his brother Peter, sisters Aideen and Kerena at the St Brigid’s Well

Artist Paul returns to his roots with a special St Brigid’s cross plaque

James Roulston MooneyFebruary 20, 2026 1:06 pm

“I’d love to have it here.”

Clondalkin-born, US-based artist Paul Nixon returned home recently with a gift for his hometown and has another one up his sleeve to honour his roots.

Read More


‘They’re not protecting the survivors of a criminal trial of abuse’

Clondalkin

“It’s stopping people from actually coming forward.”A Clondalkin man has called for a ban on using counselling notes as evidence in court...

Man caught with 50,000 images and videos of child sexual abuse material

Clondalkin

A “highly technically proficient” man who was caught with over 50,000 images and videos of child sexual abuse material has been jailed...

New upgraded playspaces to be installed over the next three years

Clondalkin

Several new and upgraded playspaces are set to be installed in the Clondalkin area over the next three years as part of...

Lily preparing for third World C’ship title in a row

Clondalkin

“He was giving her some encouragement about the whole thing.”A young Irish dancer from Clondalkin fresh off performing with Michael Flatley is...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST