Artist Paul returns to his roots with a special St Brigid’s cross plaque
“I’d love to have it here.”
Clondalkin-born, US-based artist Paul Nixon returned home recently with a gift for his hometown and has another one up his sleeve to honour his roots.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
‘They’re not protecting the survivors of a criminal trial of abuse’Clondalkin
“It’s stopping people from actually coming forward.”A Clondalkin man has called for a ban on using counselling notes as evidence in court...
Man caught with 50,000 images and videos of child sexual abuse materialClondalkin
A “highly technically proficient” man who was caught with over 50,000 images and videos of child sexual abuse material has been jailed...
New upgraded playspaces to be installed over the next three yearsClondalkin
Several new and upgraded playspaces are set to be installed in the Clondalkin area over the next three years as part of...
Lily preparing for third World C’ship title in a rowClondalkin
“He was giving her some encouragement about the whole thing.”A young Irish dancer from Clondalkin fresh off performing with Michael Flatley is...
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.