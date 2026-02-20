Economic Strategy sends clear message to potential businesses

South Dublin Chamber members at the launch last week in Work IQ in Tallaght

South Dublin County Council launched its Economic Strategy 2026–2036 on February 10 2026, this strategy marks a pivotal moment for our business community.

Speaking at the launch Peter Byrne CEO of the Chamber greeted the launch with a strong sense of optimism and support — not just because a clear strategy has been published, but because that strategy was developed with the participation of business themselves including Chamber representatives, it promotes partnership on its implementation and has clear and measurable outcomes.

For the Chamber our mission is to support business growth, job creation, and economic dynamism in South Dublin we welcome the fact that local enterprise and key stakeholders voices were engaged and acknowledged in the formulation of this plan.

It signals that this strategic plan isn’t an abstract document but is rooted in real conversations with those who drive the county’s economic engine.

A cornerstone of the strategy’s ambition is to create 1,500 new jobs each year and to strengthen South Dublin’s position as a vibrant urban economy, this target is hugely encouraging.

This will be welcomed by all types of businesses from small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to growing startups they will see this target as a clear sign that South Dublin County Council (SDCC) is aligning public policy with business needs.

Job creation is not just a headline figure; it reflects opportunities for local companies to scale, to attract talent, and to sustain consumer demand.

The figures are ambitious as they should be, the commitment to measurable outcomes — like yearly job growth — gives local businesses a benchmark to track over time.

For the Chamber, that represents accountability and a way to evaluate whether public investment is yielding tangible benefits.

The Economic Strategy places strong emphasis on sustainable, innovation-driven, and inclusive growth.

The business world today isn’t just about profits — it’s about responsible growth. Businesses will see the focus of this strategy aligns well with global shifts toward sustainability, environmental consciousness, and technological advancement.

SDCC strengths in sectors such as creative and media, food and drink, and technology reflect emerging opportunities in high-value, knowledge-driven industries.

This will further strengthen the counties economic dynamism and economic diversity.

From the report we can see how different businesses sectors and size will benefit from the implementation of the strategy for example

Innovation-oriented firms and tech startups will benefit from the strategy’s explicit commitment to sectors with growth potential.

Established local companies will welcome supports that help them innovate without losing competitive edge.

Businesses in the sustainability space — such as green technologies or eco-friendly services —will view this strategy as a policy environment that recognises and rewards long-term sustainability goals.

It is clear that in formulating this strategy the Council understands that modern economic success in South Dublin County depends on a balanced integration of new technologies, creative industries, and environmentally sound practices whilst supporting the growth of existing businesses.

The Economic Strategy is structured around four interconnected pillars — Sectors, Space, People, and Place.

From the Chamber’s perspective, this framework offers a holistic approach that goes beyond mere business incentives to consider the lived reality of economic development:

Sectors: Encouraging growth in identified priority industries supports targeted business diversification

Space: Efficient land use and planning — especially in strategic areas like employment zones and regeneration projects — helps businesses find the physical room they need to expand.

People: Skills development and inclusion ensure that local companies have access to a well-trained, diverse workforce.

Place: A vibrant community that attracts workers, residents, and visitors supports broad economic resilience.

For the Chamber, these pillars resonate with our own work in connecting businesses with networks, talent, and opportunities.

We see this framework as a roadmap that aligns public sector planning with the real drivers of local business success.

A ten year time period allows for real development to take place in a timely manner without the fear of not being able to achieve the objectives due to time constraints.

We strongly welcome the strategy’s explicit emphasis on partnership, targeted investment, and strong governance.

Businesses thrive in collaborative ecosystems. The fact that the strategy builds on ongoing partnership with business leaders, educators, state agencies, and community stakeholders signals that partnership and collaboration will be key drivers in the implementation of this strategy.

This will foster a sense of shared ownership and shared responsibility.

Instead of observing from the outside, key stakeholders including the Chamber will feel invited to participate in implementation, ensuring that policies stay relevant and responsive as economic conditions evolve.

Beyond local companies, the strategy will send a clear message to investors, entrepreneurs, and potential new businesses looking at South Dublin County as a place to set up or expand.

For the Chamber — whose broader goal is to promote South Dublin County as an economically vibrant, inclusive location — this kind of strategic vision strengthens marketing and attraction efforts.

A long-term, transparent economic plan communicates confidence, reduces uncertainty, and helps position the county on a level playing field with other local economies in Ireland and beyond.

SMEs will especially appreciate a plan that anticipates growth and infrastructural support, rather than piecemeal or reactive policymaking.

No strategy is perfect and the Chamber looks forward to working on its implementation with SDCC and key stakeholders and adapting to the real and changing environment we all live and work in.

Overall, South Dublin Chamber is pleased that we have an Economic Strategy 2026–2036 that brings all of the key elements from infrastructure, land use to supporting different industry sectors together in one document and that this strategy has timelines and measurable outcomes that are realistic and achievable.

The strategy reflects many of the aspirations that local businesses have for a supportive, strategic, and future-ready economy.

It offers a platform for partnership, shared goals, and measurable impact — all of which align with the Chamber’s mission to nurture economic growth, employment, and prosperity across South Dublin County.

We will not be observers of this strategy but energetic partners in its implementation. We will help ensure that this strategy isn’t just words on paper, but a lived pathway to innovation, inclusion, and success over the next ten years.

r community will hugely benefit from higher levels of local employment , better infrastructure and stronger local investment.

Whilst some elements of the plan particularly those related to infrastructure are dependent on national government there are many ways working together locally we can ameliorate some of the constraints we currently work under.