Search
Lily preparing for third World C’ship title in a row
Lily Reilly pictured with Kavanagh Porter Dance Academy teachers Elaine and Clodagh is going for three-in-a -row World Championships

Lily preparing for third World C’ship title in a row

Echo StaffFebruary 20, 2026 1:23 pm

“He was giving her some encouragement about the whole thing.”

A young Irish dancer from Clondalkin fresh off performing with Michael Flatley is now preparing to win her third World Championship in a row in Chicago next month.

Read More


‘They’re not protecting the survivors of a criminal trial of abuse’

Clondalkin

“It’s stopping people from actually coming forward.”A Clondalkin man has called for a ban on using counselling notes as evidence in court...

Man caught with 50,000 images and videos of child sexual abuse material

Clondalkin

A “highly technically proficient” man who was caught with over 50,000 images and videos of child sexual abuse material has been jailed...

New upgraded playspaces to be installed over the next three years

Clondalkin

Several new and upgraded playspaces are set to be installed in the Clondalkin area over the next three years as part of...

Former professional boxer is jailed for two burglaries

Clondalkin

A former professional boxer with a stellar career and unbeaten record has been jailed for more than five years for two burglaries...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST