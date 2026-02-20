Rave reviews for Sharon’s show

“IT’S basically the ramblings of a madwoman, with songs,” exclaims comedian, actress, and writer Sharon Mannion, whose ‘Jukebox Donkey’ show is coming to the Civic Theatre on February 27.

She will tell all about her experience auditioning for Britain’s Got Talent in this two-hour reflection presented by Storied Management.

This event has already been met with rave reviews, with Chortle calling it a “faultless performance, rich in indignity and passion, that demolishes all before it”.

The Evening Standard London has lauded it as “starting at fever pitch and staying there,” and Loreto Abbey alumna Deirdre O’Kane simply remarked, “There she is now, the talented wench.”

Finally, the Edenderry-born comedian Neil Delamere has described ‘Jukebox Donkey’ as “brilliant, mischievous, catch her while you can.”

What Sharon can say about the show without giving too much away is that she will be sharing her ideas about celebrity and failure and what that means.

Her favourite part of working on this show so far has been writing the songs, elaborating that she loves to “sit at the piano and pretend I’m Elton John.”

Some of the biggest challenges for her so far have included a point in the summer where she had a “three-month-long panic attack that I wouldn’t have the show ready in time”.

Sharon is already thinking of writing her next show, promoting her new podcast with Jennifer Zamparelli and Norma Sheahan called ‘Middle Rage’, the festivals in the summer, then sending the kids back to school in September, then Christmas.

She would like to thank her husband Danny, her kids, and herself for their help and support with ‘Jukebox Donkey’, which performs for one night only in the Civic on February 27.

Tickets are on sale now.