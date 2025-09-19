Oasis tribute band are ‘blown away by response’

“WHEN we saw that Oasis were reuniting, we thought to ourselves, ‘come on and let’s make a band,’ so I asked a few of my mates to join …,” begins Jamie Tobin, lead singer of Shakermakers, Tallaght’s Oasis tribute band.

He continues, “one thing led to another, and we are flying now, just about a year together, and it couldn’t be better!”

Shakermakers performed at Kennedy’s pub in Drumcondra during the weekend of August 15-17, which was also when Oasis came to Dublin and performed at Croke Park.

According to Lee Fell, who plays guitar and also provides backing or lead vocals, the weekend went “brilliantly; we were blown away by the response of the crowd.”

Lee continues by remarking that the band were excited to perform these gigs, as they were the closest tribute band playing near Croke Park.

“It was an amazing atmosphere, and we got more of a following after doing those gigs.”

Bass player Jaylee Trieu would estimate that there were over 500 people in attendance per night across the weekend, commenting that “it was packed; we did not have a lot of room to move around at all.”

Ever since these gigs, Shakermakers have been getting a “good few offers”, according to drummer Nathan Walsh, “so yous might be seeing us in a few different counties in the near future!”

Guitarist Paul Hannon would like to thank the Oasis fans for the success of the weekend; “without them I don’t think the weekend would have gone as well as it did.”

He continues by stating that Shakermakers would also like to thank their promotion company, Madpromotions, for organising the gigs.

Paul ends by expressing gratitude to Kennedy’s in Drumcondra for fulfilling the dreams of five Tallaght lads: “Stay beautiful!”

Since that fateful weekend, Shakermakers have also raised the roof at the Thomas Davis GAA club on August 23, with more performances expected to come.