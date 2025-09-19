‘Steptacular’ show from arts school at World Finals

“WE ARE ecstatic to say Steptacular did brilliantly, and we are so proud of what all the students have achieved,” exclaims Nicole McDonald of Steptacular Performing Arts School.

South Dublin-based Steptacular Performing Arts School qualified for the Dance World Cup in December 2024, and 52 students, ages seven to eighteen, became part of Team Ireland.

The competition had over 120,000 competitors from 73 countries competing at their country qualifiers to try and qualify for the World Finals, which were held in Burgos, Spain, in July 2025.

The competition took place from July 3 to July 12.

The school had to raise over €70,000 to cover all travel costs and Team Ireland uniforms.

Parents and students were working day and night to achieve this by organising various fundraising events and seeking sponsorships from local businesses, to which “we are very grateful for helping us.”

Steptacular cleaned house at the Finals, with all top six placings in the competition gaining points for Ireland.

The age groups are defined as the following: ‘Mini’ is for ages 9 and under, ‘Children’ is for ages 10-13, ‘Junior’ is for ages 14-17, and ‘Senior’ is for ages 18-25.

Sophie Hawkins and Elyce Kelly, both aged 14 from Knocklyon and Firhouse, placed second in the world, and each received a silver medal in the Junior Commercial Duet category and points for Team Ireland.

Ballyfermot’s Calum Lennox, aged 17, also placed second in the world, securing another silver medal for Team Ireland in the Junior Commercial Solo category.

Also receiving points for Team Ireland were Evie Rose Delaney O’Neill, aged 9, from Tallaght, placing fourth in the Mini Show Dance Solo category, and Alanna Bird, aged 11 from Knocklyon, placing sixth in Children Commercial Solo.

Evie Rose Delaney O’Neil and Evie Murtagh placed fourth in the Mini Show Dance Duo, the Prep Mini Team placed fourth in the Team Commercial Dance, and finally the Senior Large Group’s Contemporary Dance placed fifth in the world.

Many more of Steptacular’s soloists and group dances have also placed in the top 10 in the “greatest dance competition in the world”.

The school now has four venues: Firhouse, Templeogue, Dundrum, and, starting this September, a new location in Citywest.

For more information, please visit Steptacular.

Congratulations to all involved on a successful week at the Dance World Cup.

